MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued an order Tuesday requiring all executive branch workers who haven't submitted their COVID-19 vaccination status to their supervisors or aren't fully vaccinated to undergo weekly testing.
The mandate will go into effect Oct. 18 and apply to all executive branch employees, interns and contractors.
Nearly 70% of the executive branch's 30,000 or so employees had self-reported that they had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sept. 10.
Evers hasn't mandated vaccinations for anyone, but he said in August he was considering it.
