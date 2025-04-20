Everglades restoration would protect Florida Keys while scientists watch drought conditions

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — The Everglades is more than just swamps, fan boats and alligators and restoration efforts impact more than the land between Florida's east and west coasts.
Florida Bay, a body of water located between the southern end of mainland Florida and the Florida Keys, makes up about a third of Everglades National Park.
High salt levels during dry periods can have fatal consequences for the plants and animals living in the region, though experts are hopeful an early rain season this year will prevent a massive sea grass die-off like those experienced in the past.
Estuary of the Everglades
Steve Davis, chief science officer with The Everglades Foundation, called Florida Bay the estuary of the Everglades, which is actually a giant, slow-moving river starting around Orlando and running toward the southern end of the Florida peninsula.
''What that meant for Florida Bay was that during wet years, there's enough water getting into the bay to keep the salinities within that optimal salinity range," Davis said. ''But when we run into an average-to-dry year or a drought year, it meant that salinity levels in the bay would get so high that it could be detrimental to the health of the seagrasses and the other species that depend on that habitat.''
Florida Bay doesn't have particularly strong tides, meaning water can sit in the bay for up to a year. When evaporating seawater isn't replaced by water from the Everglades, bay salinity levels can double normal ocean salinity, Davis explained.
''And that's when we really run into some problems with the health of the habitats down here in the bay,'' he said.