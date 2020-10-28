An event this week that aims to connect hundreds of area veterans to service providers is moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Military and Veteran Exchange is partnering with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Experience 2020, a virtual military and veteran resource and benefits event.

The free event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. will connect veterans with dozens of service providers, federal and state government agencies, veteran service organizations, hiring officials and housing agencies.

Gov. Tim Walz will give opening remarks.

"When a man or women ends their military commitment as a uniformed service member, they may not immediately realize that their journey as a veteran is just beginning," said Allison Alstrin, project manager for Minnesota Military and Veteran Exchange. "Our E2020 event is focused on connecting Minnesota's military-connected citizens with the resources they have earned."

More information at accelevents.com/e/mnme2020.

Reid Forgrave