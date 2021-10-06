More from Star Tribune
Loons
Minnesota United climbed quickly as an MLS expansion team, but expectations now higher
Other MLS franchises have remained stuck outside the playoffs for years. The Loons avoided that rut, but after two playoff seasons, they are right on the bubble.
Local
Family IDs woman, 18, on scooter who was fatally hit by vehicle in rolling gun battle
Family members are grieving ahead of gathering for a wedding this weekend.
World
IS claims Afghan mosque attack, says it targeted Shiites
The militant Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people and wounded dozens.
Coronavirus
COVID testing, positivity rate reach 2021 highs in Minnesota
Minnesota's seven-day coronavirus infection rate now eighth highest among states, federal pandemic data shows.
Colleges
St. Thomas defense among the best so far in Pioneer League
The Tommies rank first in total defense and scoring defense through two conference games, and just as importantly, the offense is starting to catch up.