More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 32; clearing skies make for a starry night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
New Orleans trumpeter gets 18 months over charity fraud
Irvin Mayfield, the jazz trumpet player who became a symbol of New Orleans resilience after Hurricane Katrina, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday for steering charity money meant for public libraries to his personal use.
Nation
Virginia Beach OKs $568 million bond to fend off rising seas
Voters in Virginia Beach have approved one of the larger bonds in the U.S. to pay for infrastructure projects to guard against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes, suggesting that more Americans are finally willing to spend tax dollars to adapt to climate change.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 46, lingering clouds
It'll be chilly again today, with a chance of seeing the Northern Lights tonight, and some warmer weather on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cool, cloudy start; high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 3