Nation
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Business
Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears
President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast.
Business
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country's most important tobacco farms when it hit the island's western tip as a major storm.
Business
Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in "stacks" that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say.
Weather
Morning forecast: Frosty start, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 28