Local
Weather service: 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and North Dakota during storms on Saturday, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 65; chance of PM showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 11
Business
Fire-hit Greek island races to fix damage before next storm
Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said Monday that more than 200 homes were damaged by weekend flooding, with most of the affected areas left unprotected in the wake of huge summer wildfires.
Nation
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.
World
Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated
A bus fell into a river in northern China on Monday, leaving at least three people dead and 11 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland.