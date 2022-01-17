More from Star Tribune
Man shot on I-94 in Minneapolis
The victim was in critical condition at a local hospital; no arrests have been made.
Weather
Afternoon weather: 4 with a wind chill of -22, sunny and blustery
It's very cold, windy and dry, with wind chill advisories. There's a chance of a dusting of snow Friday and a bigger storm Monday.
Local
Voting begins in MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
Voting will run through Jan. 26 with winning names to be announced in early Feburary.
Business
Minnesota's Tru Shrimp files to go public
It's the state's first IPO registration of 2022. The indoor shrimp farming company plans to break ground on its S.D. plant this year.
Randball
Three reasons Raheem Morris is a strong Vikings coaching candidate
Checking boxes gets you into the conversation, and Morris fills up a lot of them. Here are some things about his candidacy that stand out.