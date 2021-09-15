More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Lumber is down from the stratosphere, but still pricy for Minnesota builders and home owners
More from Star Tribune
Business Lumber is down from the stratosphere, but still pricy for Minnesota builders and home owners
More from Star Tribune
Business Lumber is down from the stratosphere, but still pricy for Minnesota builders and home owners
More from Star Tribune
Business Lumber is down from the stratosphere, but still pricy for Minnesota builders and home owners
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain
Tropical Depression Nicholas hovered over Louisiana on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on a region struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida and swamping coastal Mississippi, Alabama and northwest Florida.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, sunny and mild
It'll be breezy with a slight chance of passing showers this evening and overnight, with a great chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning.
Business
After Ida hits, August industrial output gains slow to 0.4%
U.S. industrial production slowed to a 0.4% gain in August as shutdowns of petroleum refineries and petrochemical plants caused by Hurricane Ida curbed manufacturing activity.
World
Small plane crashes in Indonesia's Papua; 3 crew found dead
A small cargo plane crashed in a steep mountainous forest in Indonesia's easternmost Papua province on Wednesday, killing all three people on board, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warming up to 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 15