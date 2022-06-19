More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Officials try to deliver aid to flooded South Asia villages
Authorities in India and Bangladesh struggled Monday to deliver food and drinking water to hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from their homes in days of flooding that have submerged wide swaths of the countries.
World
Cooler weather helps Spain with fires; rain helps in Germany
Cooler temperatures helped firefighters Monday stabilize a wildfire in northwestern Spain that reports say is the biggest on record in the country.
Weather
Morning forecast: Record heat today; high 99
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 20
Weather
Heat wave parks itself over state; highs in triple digits likely
Authorities urge people to stay hydrated when possible, and to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Paul Douglas
A Minnesota Juneteenth heat spike
The heat dome passes directly over Minnesota today, with slight relief as the week goes on. That said, 5 or 6 days of 90-plus readings this week. Swarms of storms blossom late week ahead of a more formidable push of cooler, drier, more comfortable air just in time for the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson