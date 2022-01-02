More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal
The redshirt freshman led the team in rushing in 2021 and was named offensive player of the game in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last week.
Randball
It only took two days to put a dent in 2022 Minnesota sports optimism
The Vikings, Wild and Wolves all delivered clunkers right after the turn of the calendar.
Local
Patrol finds SUV, 'possible driver' in hit-and-run that killed girl, 8, in Brooklyn Center
The girl was walking alone at night when she was run over.
Coronavirus
Walz expects COVID case spike as Minnesota schools reopen
Coronavirus cases due to the fast-spreading omicron variant will most likely race through Minnesota's public schools in the next few weeks now that students are back in class, Gov. Tim Walz said Monday, echoing the concerns of school administrators across the state.
Eat & Drink
Restaurant roll call: The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
What's open, what's closed and what's still to come in the Twin Cities and beyond.