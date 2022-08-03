More from Star Tribune
Firefighters make gains against deadly California fire
Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California's deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend.
Morning forecast: Warm and dry, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 4
Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes
A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
Evening forecast: Low of 63; clear and a good night for sleeping
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Sunny, Slightly Above Average Thursday - Storms Possible This Weekend
It'll be a pleasant Thursday across the region with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. One more blast of heat is expected Friday (highs in the low 90s) before a cool front brings rain and highs in the 80s this weekend. - D.J. Kayser