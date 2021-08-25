More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Vikings put on notice in this preview + a GOAT night for Sylvia Fowles
Drew Magary of Defector Media joins the Daily Delivery to preview the Vikings season as only Magary can. Also, Fowles is great at basketball, the Twins aren't close to great and an athlete sues his agent.
Access Vikings
Vikings have plan for using Griffen, want to restore his 'Picasso' form
Andre Patterson said Everson Griffen's recall of drills and techniques has been "amazing" after starting 87 regular- season games for the Vikings from 2014-2019.
Twins
Twins lose 11-9 to Red Sox; ninth-inning rally snuffed out by Robles
Boston hit four home runs, and a rally fell short thanks to reliever Hansel Robles, who the Twins traded to the Red Sox a few weeks ago.
Twins
Maeda getting more opinions about injury, may be done for season
The Twins want to know if Kenta Maeda's arm injury is due to the wear that doctors once feared and led to the unique structure of his contract.
Lynx
Points, rebounds, blocks, steals: Fowles' historic game leads Lynx to win
29 points, 20 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks. No fouls or turnovers.Sylvia Fowles played every minute of the second half against Seattle and dominated in a hard-fought win.