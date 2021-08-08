More from Star Tribune
Sports
Vikings kicking, Twins pitching and Minnesotans medaling
Host Michael Rand takes a big-picture look at the Olympics, which will be remembered in Minnesota as quite possibly the most successful summer games in state history.
Business
Cargill forms joint venture to acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms for $4.5B
The agribusiness joins Continental Grain to expand its meat empire
Business
Cargill in joint venture to acquire chicken producer Sanderson for $4.5B
Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars.
Vikings
Hang on, folks: Vikings' Zimmer could turn to a rookie kicker
On the NFL: For now at least, Mike Zimmer seems OK with the possibility of naming a 22-year-old undrafted rookie as his kicker. In a similar situation in 2018, Daniel Carlson didn't last long.
Vikings
For Adam Thielen, durability and productivity go hand in hand
Now 31, the receiver has been adjusting his workouts and his diet to extend the latter stages of his career.