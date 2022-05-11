More From Star Tribune
Twins
Willis steps in as Guardians manager but prefers to remain pitching coach
Former Twins pitcher Carl Willis has groomed multiple Cy Young winners as a pitching coach, and that's the lane he prefers.
Twins
Isn't it grand? Bats come alive, Twins topple Cleveland to open series
Royce Lewis' first career home run was a big one, capping a nine-run inning and earning him a standing ovation at Target Field.
Twins
Despite big rally, St. Paul Saints lose fifth straight game
Jake Cave had a three-run triple for the Saints and Kyle Garlick a two-run homer.
Vikings
Vikings limit tryouts at rookie camp, focus on passing game
Only 42 players, far below the usual 70 or 80, were on the field Friday for the first day of new coach Kevin O'Connell's first rookie minicamp.
Politics
Minnesota Republicans back newcomer as AG hopeful
Candidates for the two key statewide offices focused on election security and crime as the GOP state convention kicked off Friday. Saturday will bring the biggest task: choosing a candidate for governor from a crowded field.