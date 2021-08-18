More from Star Tribune
Variety
Late for everything? Here are 7 tips to help you break the habit
A constant struggle to be on time could be because of your personality or ADHD, but there are strategies for overcoming it.
Nation
Racial inequities persist in health care despite expanded insurance
The pandemic has highlighted long-standing inequities, taking a greater toll on Black and Hispanic communities.
Gophers
Ben Johnson's first summer as Gophers coach short on practices, long on team building
The Gophers men's basketball roster was in flux for most of the summer after injuries and late additions.
Business
Sales, profit soar again at Target and a $100 billion year is in sight
With the stock trading near record highs, executives announced plans to spend $15 billion repurchasing shares.
Coronavirus
Burnsville native Laura Osnes denies being fired over COVID vaccine refusal
The Broadway star says she withdrew from a benefit show because she is anti-vaccine.