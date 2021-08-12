More from Star Tribune
KARE 11 names Reggie Wilson as Eric Perkins' replacement
Wilson will become the station's new sports director and join the anchor teams for the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts. He starts Sept. 20. He comes to the Twin Cities from Cincinnati.
Randball
Controversial decision in Minnesota boxing match leads to suspension of judge
ESPN reported that judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo's scorecard from a fight Saturday at the Armory in Minneapolis was at the heart of the six-month suspension.
Business
Target-owned Shipt, Eagan's CaringBridge forge partnership
CaringBridge users will be able to more easily navigate Shipt delivery — and their readers will be able to help as well.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Sports
Bridgewater on his journey; Scoggins on Kaprizov's contract
Teddy Bridgewater is in town with the Denver Broncos, who have been practicing with the Vikings, Kirill Kaprizov has been in Russia, worrying Wild fans about his future. Also, questions from podcast listeners.