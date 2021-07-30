More from Star Tribune
Olympics
New Twins pitcher Ryan gets win as USA defeats Israel in Olympic baseball
Joe Ryan, acquired for Nelson Cruz, pitched six innings against the overmatched opponents. Israel's only run came on a homer by ex-Twins infielder Danny Valencia.
Randball
Wolves might have five rotation players from three Ricky Rubio trades
Following the bouncing ball shows the Wolves have done pretty well for themselves in trading and acquiring the point guard.
Olympics
What to watch on TV today at the Olympics
Friday's highlights include early-morning matchups in soccer (U.S. women vs. Netherlands) and the first medals awarded in track and field.
Olympics
Meet Minnesota's 17 Olympians competing for the United States
It's not unusual for Minnesota to be well-represented at the Winter Olympics. But this summer, the large contingent of athletes with Minnesota ties at the Tokyo Games is special, with nationally recognized stars, returning medalists and exciting newcomers.
Olympics
Minnetonka native Klecker finishes 16th in Olympic 10,000 meters
Joe Klecker hung in the middle of the 27-runner pack early. But as the field strung out, he dropped back in a race that was run in oppressively humid weather.