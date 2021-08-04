More from Star Tribune
Olympics
Twins present and past team up to lead USA into gold medal game
Pitcher Joe Ryan got Team USA off to a strong start and infielder Tyler Austin had a hit that helped break open the 7-2 victory over South Korea.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about the delta variant, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Business
Wells Fargo pushes back return to office by a month to October
The bank, the third-largest employer in downtown Minneapolis, had previously planned a phased return after Labor Day.
Olympics
Suni Lee reunites with family before returning home to Twin Cities
The U.S. Olympic gold medalist gymnast was reunited with her family on the "Today" show and is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities this afternoon.
Business
Online shopping, home delivery spur record demand for Twin Cities warehouse space
Builders don't expect "building frenzy" to slow down anytime soon.