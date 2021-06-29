More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Brooklyn Center medical device maker raises $126M through IPO
CVRx becomes the sixth Minnesota company to go public this year, the most since 1999.
Nation
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans' records 'routine'
Federal law enforcement agencies secretly seek the data of Microsoft customers thousands of times a year, according to congressional testimony being given Wednesday by a senior executive at the technology company.
Wild
Kaprizov wins top rookie award after rewriting Wild record book
Not only did Kirill Kaprizov's 27 goals lead the Wild and all NHL rookies, but they ranked eighth overall in the league. Next up for the Wild: Signing him to a new contract.
Randball
Rookie honor reaffirms Kaprizov's value, Wild's tricky negotiations
Winning the Calder Trophy again showed just how special Kirill Kaprizov was during a rookie season in which he injected life into a Wild team that badly needed it.
Business
A year beyond pandemic surge, General Mills is still flying but not soaring
The Golden Valley-based company posted its best sales year ever during the pandemic, but is facing a return to a slow-growth environment for packaged foods.