Gophers
Gophers road trip wish list
Three-and-out from Randy Johnson, this week on the college football road trips he dreams to make.
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL Week 2 picks against the spread
After underdogs went a historic 12-4 against the spread in Week 1, it's time for a deeper look at the Week 2 slate, including an upset special in Los Angeles.
Local
More than 400 infections linked to pre-K-12 schools in Minnesota
More COVID-19 impact on schools is expected as cases "really shot up this week," state epidemiologist said.
Gophers
USC opening has Fleck's name swirling among potential replacements
College Football Insider: The Trojans are expected to take their time with the hire. Meanwhile, Gophers AD Mark Coyle and coordinator Joe Rossi don't mind the speculation.
Loons
Reeling Loons signs Gasper to four-year contract extension
Chase Gasper anchors the team's defense, which had been steady before Wednesday's 4-0 loss at Sporting Kansas City.