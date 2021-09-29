More from Star Tribune
Business
Life Time hopes to raise nearly $1B from new IPO
If the final price is at the high end of the proposed offering, it would be the largest IPO in Minnesota history.
Randball
Five keys to the Twins possibly being in the playoff mix in 2022
It's not likely, but a turnaround as early as next year is not out of the question.
Gophers
Motzko agrees to three-year contract extension with U men's hockey
The Gophers, who fell one game short of the Frozen Four last spring, open a new season Saturday against Alaska.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Business
Workers are returning to the office only to be on Zoom all day
Many employees say they're operating at work the same way they were at home.