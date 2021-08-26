More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Q&A: Mark Coyle on losing $21.5 million, St. Thomas, seismic change in college sports
Entering his sixth year as Minnesota's athletic director, Coyle is navigating a new era in athletics. He answered questions in a wide-ranging Star Tribune interview.
Business
Mayo Clinic partners with Google's health-data sibling on 'GPS for patient care'
Verily's health platform division will work with Mayo to help doctors with disease management, care guidelines and treatment options.
Randball
Two nights in Boston show the Twins' Miguel Sano conundrum
Sano hit the longest home run in the majors on Wednesday, part of a power surge since mid-May. He also this week passed Kirby Puckett on the team's all-time strikeout list.
Local
Minnesota State Fair begins after yearlong hiatus
The 2021 event kicked off Thursday amid COVID concerns. Attendees will not be required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination, though organizers are urging mask use indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
Variety
'Wicked' TV special misses an opportunity to do a good deed
If you were wishing a new TV special might get your kids hooked on "Wicked," you may have to wait a little longer.