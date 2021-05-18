More from Star Tribune
Local
Video shows ax-wielding man inflicting damage to George Floyd Square
The man arrived in a pickup truck and spent several minutes vandalizing the site.
World
Europe takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated visitors
The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.
Business
Target saw quarterly sales rise 23% as people return to shop
The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday morning that its profits rose from $284 million in its fiscal first quarter last year to $2.1 billion this year.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Philip Barker, legendary Nye's bartender, dies at 74
He started there in 1969 after finishing a stint in the Navy, and it was the only job he ever had.