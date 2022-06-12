More from Star Tribune
Local
Child pulled from underwater in a hotel pool in Alexandria, reported to be in critical condition
The incident occurred early Sunday evening at a Holiday Inn.
Music
Post Malone returning to St. Paul in September on Twelve Carat Tour
The 'Rockstar' hitmaker will hit Xcel Energy Center for the second night of his outing behind a new album issued last week.
Business
Carson Daly undergoes back pain procedure using Minnesota firm's technology
The Today Show co-host raises awareness to the "Intracept" procedure, developed by a Twin Cities medical technology firm.
Politics
Watch live: Day 2 of Jan. 6 committee hearings
Monday's hearing before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol resumes with live witnesses, including a U.S. attorney who abruptly…
Lynx
Lynx lose to Indiana, drop to bottom of WNBA standings
The Lynx's game with Indiana on Sunday at Target Center began with yet another starter injured. It ended with them 12th in the league after a loss to the 11th-place Fever.