More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
'Two great powers': Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin plunged into hours of face-to-face talks Wednesday at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion, a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders say relations between their countries are at an all-time low.
Vikings
Zimmer: Unvaccinated NFL players "are going to have a harder time"
The Vikings coach outlined the list of extra protocols facing players who decide not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Pockets of unvaccinated Americans threaten to prolong pandemic
Less than 25% of the population is fully vaccinated in at least 482 counties, an analysis shows.
Randball
Cheryl Reeve and Rocco Baldelli take blowout losses differently
Reeve was clearly peeved at what she perceived as both a lack of effort and execution, particularly from the Lynx starters, in a 105-89 loss that dropped Minnesota to 4-6. Baldelli might just be used to losing by now after a 10-0 loss in Seattle.
Nation
Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood
It is possible that the drop over the past decade is a new normal for fertility in America.