Curious Minnesota
Why a slice of I-94 west of the Twin Cities is a 'candyland for researchers'
Freeway traffic near Albertville helps engineers across the country design roads that last.
Local
Apartment building fire displaces more than 40 on Minneapolis' North Side
Firefighters evacuated the building and conducted rescues off balconies. Damage to the building appeared severe.
Nation
African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair
Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots.
Colleges
Former Prior Lake standout Dawson Garcia transferring from Marquette to North Carolina
The 6-11 Garcia spent one season at Marquette, which has undergone a coaching change from Steve Wojciechowski to Shaka Smart.
The Wolves Beat
VP of performance and technology stepping down from role with Wolves
Dr. Robby Sikka helped oversee things like players' nutrition, recovery from injuries and team's COVID-19 response