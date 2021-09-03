More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Business
St. Anthony: Twin Cities window washers hail new contract with higher wages, apprenticeships
The 40-member unit of SEIU Local 26 reached a favorable settlement after a 10-day strike.
Business
Mpls. startup helps companies like Best Buy, Great Clips choose the right words
Pluralytics AI company launched in March 2020 and is the brainchild of former Public Radio International executives Alisa Miller and Rick Byrne and technologist Morteza Nia.
Colleges
MSU Mankato rallies from late deficit to win; UMD crushes Upper Iowa
It was the 36th consecutive NSIC victory for the Mavericks, ranked No. 2 in the Division II preseason poll.
Gophers
Gophers collapse under Ohio State's big plays in 45-31 loss; Ibrahim injured
Ohio State scored on plays of 71, 56, 70 and 61 yards and also on a strip sack of U quarterback Tanner Morgan. Making matters worse for Minnesota, Mohamed Ibrahim left the game in a walking boot.
Local
Settlement reached with nonprofit aiding vets in alleged violation of charitable giving laws
The Attorney General's Office said Pain Free Patriots gave grants to veterans for clinics owned by the nonprofit's founder.