Sports
Gophers-Ohio State preview with FS1's (and Edina's) Jenny Taft and Randy Johnson
Taft will be the sideline reporter for Thursday's Gophers-Ohio State game;Johnson will lead the Star Tribune game coverage. Are they saying there's a chance for a Gophers victory?
High Schools
How ESPN got duped into airing prep football game between two mismatched teams
A three-year-old charter school was booked to play one of the country's premier teams without having ever won a game.
Politics
Gazelka stepping down as Senate majority leader
Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced he is stepping down from his leadership post as he contemplates a run for governor, telling his GOP caucus he wants to "pursue the next chapter."
Sports
Djokovic starts U.S. Open grand slam bid with four-set win over Danish teenager
If the last-name chorus of "Ruuuuuune!" in support of his relatively unknown teenage opponent at the U.S. Open bothered Novak Djokovic, he never let anyone know.
Gophers
Reusse: Beating Buckeyes is possible, but have perspective if it happens
If the Gophers win their football opener Thursday, it would break a string of 10 straight losses to Ohio State. Bud Grant has some wisdom about what beating the Buckeyes would — and wouldn't — mean.