Sports
As Timberwolves begin important season, instability is all around them
On Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, Michael Rand and Chris Hine talked about all the change that has happened lately and historically — with star Karl-Anthony Towns in the middle of it.
What to do when management ignores requests for major repairs?
After months of notifying management of a sinking floor, there is now a hole, reader says.
Business
Controversial Line 3 'substantially' done; oil to flow Oct. 1, Enbridge says
The $3 billion pipeline, dogged by protests over fossil fuels, took nine months to build.
Twins
Twins open final home series by holding off Detroit 3-2
Byron Buxton used his speed to generate the home team's first run.
Gophers
Senior Hubbard will wear Whalen's No. 13 for U women this season
Lindsay Whalen's Gophers jersey was raised to the Williams Arena rafters after she led the team to the 2004 Final Four. No player has worn her number since, but now guard Gadiva Hubbard will get the opportunity.