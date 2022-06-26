More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Authorities ID driver who died last week in late-night rollover crash in south Minneapolis
The wreck occurred in the 4200 block of S. Nicollet Avenue.
World
They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa
South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Minneapolis
Former Mpls. officer Mohamed Noor released from N.D. prison
The officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017 behind her southwest Minneapolis home is now under court-ordered supervision for the next 19 months.
Lynx
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered to stand trial Friday by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
Vikings
Longtime Vikings trainer to be honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame
A beloved figure in Vikings history, Fred Zamberletti, who died in 2018, will get his own little nook in Canton, Ohio, this week as recipient of a new Award of Excellence.