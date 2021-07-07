More from Star Tribune
Studies show vaccines are effective against delta variant
As the delta variant sweeps the world, researchers are tracking how well vaccines protect against it — and getting different answers.
Local
A Minnesotan's journey from corporate America to conspiracy theory promotion
Sean G. Turnbull was motivated not by profit but by a drive to explore issues largely ignored by the mainstream media, he said in an interview with The Washington Post.
Business
We hate the office. We love the office. Do we want to go back?
After the pandemic, our culture of Dilbert and "Mad Men" and kvetching about bosses is coming to a head.
Randball
Vikings' 2021 success hinges on QB play — but not their own
At this point, we know what to expect from Kirk Cousins. We have no idea what to expect from other quarterbacks in the NFC North.
Sports
Vikings: Make or break; Gophers: Now or never; Twins: Sell or not
Columnist Chip Scoggins joins the Daily Delivery podcast to help host Michael Rand sift through three big looming questions.