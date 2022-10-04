More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Temps falling to low 50s; windy
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 6
World
Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare
Australia's largest city, Sydney, has been soaked by its wettest year on record with almost three months of expected above-average rain to spare.
Business
Missing snow puts famed New Zealand ski areas on precipice
New Zealand's Tūroa ski area is usually a white wonderland at this time of year, its deep snowpack supporting its famed spring skiing. This season, it's largely a barren moonscape, with tiny patches of snow poking out between vast fields of jagged volcanic boulders.
Nation
Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction
Surrounded by Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.
Politics
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe.