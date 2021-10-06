More from Star Tribune
Business
Hormel takes new step with plant-based meats in venture with Calif. company
Minnesota-based food giant Hormel is partnering with Better Meat, a specialist in proteins from potato fermentation.
Sports
Secret of the Vikings' success or failure: The coin toss?
A reader sent us down a rabbit hole, trying to make heads or tails of the Vikings' fortunes.
Gophers
Gophers picked last in Big Ten men's hoops preseason poll
Defending champion Michigan is the media's early favorite to win the Big Ten title, with the poll coming from 28 beat writers who cover the 14 conference teams.
Sports
Reusse: Albert Lea's Chuck Jean leaves behind tall tales of wrestling lore
Jean, who died on Sept. 29 at 72, was a four-time college champion whose bout with a big buck still has people chuckling in awe.
Sports
Are the Vikings' problems fixable? + Wild and Wolves fever in October
Chip Scoggins joined host Michael Rand on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.