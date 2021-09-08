More from Star Tribune
Business
Minneapolis plant-based toilet paper brand sees sales skyrocket during pandemic
Bim Bam Boo brand of bamboo-based toilet paper is now carried in Cub Foods and Whole Foods.
Vikings
AFC power rankings: Chiefs still reign supreme
Kansas City, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, remain the team to beat in the AFC, but Buffalo may be closing the gap.
Vikings
NFC power rankings: Packers and, yes, Vikings are in the top 10
What do the top three teams have in common? Quarterbacks with strong pedigrees in Aaaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford.
Vikings
Top five NFL story lines: More fans, more games and NFC West intrigue
The NFL season begins Thursday with several notable comebacks and new faces in new places.
Local
Former Renaissance Festival supervisor admits to sexually assaulting 3 female teen workers
The 31-year-old has pleaded guilty and could receive a sentence as long as 19-plus years.