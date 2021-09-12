More from Star Tribune
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
Local Medcalf: Black children continue to lose their lives to gun violence. It's a Minnesota problem.
Randball
After blowout loss, Packers do even more soul-searching than Vikings
Following the 38-3 loss to New Orleans, it sounded like Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur weren't on the same page any more than they were during the game — or in the months leading up to it.
The Twins Beat
Twins face rookie pitcher they traded to Yankees as a teenager
After he was called up this season, Luis Gil became the first starter in MLB history to begin with three scoreless starts. He didn't give up a run in his first 15.2 innings.
Vikings
Vikings' third-and-long situations marked historic failure in loss to Bengals
Second thoughts: Pro Football Reference started compiling play-by-play data more than a quarter-century ago. The Vikings had never faced as many dismal third-down situations as they did in losing to Cincinnati.
Local
Charge: Woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend in the back as she chased him on St. Paul street
Witnesses told police they saw the woman chasing after the man in the middle of traffic and nearly being run over.
Variety
Bonsai tree owners across the Twin Cities are battling tree thieves
The theft of these miniature trees — which can be worth thousands of dollars — is no petty crime.