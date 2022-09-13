More from Star Tribune
Business
Sudan's summer flooding continues, raising death toll to 134
Flooding across Sudan has killed at least 20 people over the past week, Sudanese officials announced Thursday, raising the official death-toll from the floods since the rainy season began in May to 134.
Nation
California wildfire 'looking a whole heck of a lot better'
Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year.
World
Pakistan reopens highway to speed up aid to flood victims
Pakistani engineers and soldiers cleared a key highway on Thursday to enable aid workers to speed up supplies to survivors of devastating floods that have left hundreds of thousands homeless and killed 1,508 people, the majority of them women and children.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, muggy; high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 15
Nation
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.