Lynx
Powers returns, helps Lynx get back on track and beat Indiana 89-72
Aerial Powers, in her first start since returning from right thumb surgery, led the Lynx on Friday night with 20 points.
Vikings
Vikings kickers under Mike Zimmer: A brief and bumpy history
Greg Joseph will be the fifth kicker to appear in a regular-season game for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who is entering his eighth season.
Vikings
Vikings, Mike Zimmer have another big question mark at kicker
New kicker Greg Joseph, a first-time starter, says he has a short memory, "and just that belief that I haven't reached my potential yet is exciting.
Vikings
Linebacker Anthony Barr ruled out for Vikings' opener in Cincinnati
Barr practiced once in the past month due to a lingering knee problem, and he will not play the Vikings' regular season opener Sunday against the Bengals.
Twins
Royals edge Twins in 11 innings as starters settle down after early struggles
Griffin Jax, Daniel Lynch turned stingy after the first inning.