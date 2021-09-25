More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Live: Wolves press conference with A-Rod, Marc Lore, Glen Taylor
The new Wolves owners and current owner Glen Taylor will talk to the media at 10 a.m.
Music
Bob Dylan to resume Never-Ending Tour in November, but not in his home state
The Nov. 2 opening date in Milwaukee will mark the end to his longest hiatus from the road since the late-'80s.
Minneapolis
A guide to the 2021 Minneapolis mayor and City Council candidates
The Star Tribune asked each candidate to answer questions on public safety, budget priorities, climate change and more.
Vikings
In raucous home opener, Cousins and Vikings dominate Seattle
Kirk Cousins and the offense wore down Seattle to give the Vikings their first victory of the season — and beat the Seahawks for the first time in a dozen years.
Sports
Reusse takes apart Fleck's Gophers, throws praise at Vikings' success
The Gophers losing as a 31-point favorite and the Vikings beating Seattle for the first time since 2009. There's a lot of meat for Patrick Reusse and Michael Rand to chew on in the Daily Delivery podcast.