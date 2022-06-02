More from Star Tribune
Local
Yard waste service suspended in Robbinsdale, Stillwater due to staffing issues
The suspension by Waste Management comes days after a storm swept through the region and many homeowners fired up the lawn mowers for the first time.
North Metro
Much went afoul, but no harm to anyone in 'wild crash' on I-35 near Forest Lake
A driver hit a deer and abandoned their pickup in the middle of the freeway, where it was struck by a semitrailer truck.
Twins
Twins scoreless streak reaches 20 innings in 2nd straight shutout loss
One look at the Twins' lineup on Wednesday was all it took to infer Wednesday's game was probably not going to end well.
Sports
Iowa indoor football team calls off plan to raffle AR-15 at next game
The team in Sioux City, Iowa, reversed course Thursday night and called off a planned raffle of a semiautomatic rifle at its game Saturday.
Gophers
Former Gophers, Wayzata football star Marion Barber III found dead in Texas
A star running back for the Gophers from 2001-04 who later played six seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, Barber died at age 38 and struggled during his post-football life.