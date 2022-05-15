More from Star Tribune
Twins
Souhan: Twins have plan for using Buxton, even if it's a frustrating one for fans
Their baseball calculus: A healthy Byron Buxton at near full strength for just 100 games might be one of the best and most productive players in the game. They also know that may not be a popular call,
Wild
Ex-Lakeville goalie Oettinger has epic night in Stars' Game 7 loss
Jake Oettinger, a 2016 Lakeville North graduate made 64 saves before giving up the winning goal in overtime of Calgary's 3-2 win. "I think I can be a great goalie for a long time," he said.
Sports
Do you hate the 100-game plan for Byron Buxton? So does Reusse
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Randon the Daily Delivery to tear apart the Twins' plan to limit Buxton's playing time in hopes of preserving his health.
Twins
Twins' injury management not about wins, but 'right thing to do'
Byron Buxton gave the Twins a scare when he smacked into the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Sunday — and provided more discussion about how the Twins handle injuries.
Twins
Urshela, Buxton lead Twins to win — and Ryan wins $500 from teammates
Byron Buxton homered; Gio Urshela did too — as well as adding a couple of excellent defensive plays — and Joe Ryan cashed in on a deal with the other starting pitchers (as well as throwing six strong innings vs. Cleveland).