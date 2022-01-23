More from Star Tribune
Sports
Rodgers done in Green Bay? Reusse says yes after Packers playoff loss
Columnist Patrick Reusse and Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand agree that Aaron Rodgers is headed to another team. On a big weekend for quarterbacks, that's possibly the biggest takeaway for Vikings fans.
Randball
Vikings fans celebrate an annual holiday: Packers' playoff elimination
Short of winning the Super Bowl, the next best thing for many Vikings fans is knowing the Packers also won't win the Super Bowl, leading to this year's 'Schadenfreude Saturday.'
Minneapolis
Authorities ID man who died in Cedar Riverside neighborhood drive-by shooting
Two others were injured in the shooting Thursday.
Local
Opening statements begin today in federal trial of 3 ex-cops
The three former Minneapolis police officers are charged with failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. A jury was chosen rather swiftly last week in a St. Paul courtroom.