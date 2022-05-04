More from Star Tribune
Local
Special Olympics USA games coming to Twin Cities in 2026
The Twin Cities hosted the 1991 International Special Olympics, which drew nearly 130,000 fans over seven days of competition in 16 sports. About 6,000 athletes from around the world participated.
Books
Picture books with a message
New picture books for children raise consciousness, teach about social justice and celebrate nature.
Local
Finally! Minnesota snaps out of persistent cold spell
Record high temperatures are possible by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
Minneapolis
Vacant Minneapolis school board seat draws 25 applicants
The school board on Tuesday will appoint someone to fill the at-large seat left open by Josh Pauly's resignation in March.
Local
Minnesota parents should watch for hepatitis symptoms in children
Three Minnesota children who had liver inflammation may be part of a national cluster of hepatitis.