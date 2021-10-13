More from Star Tribune
Randball
Big money to Russian table tennis: RandBall's sports betting journey
After writing about the explosion of sports betting nationwide and the efforts to have it legalized in Minnesota, here is the rest of the story.
Business
Amazon to build a fourth Twin Cities warehouse in Woodbury
Dubbed "Project Belle" to avoid publicly naming the tenant, the online retailer expects to hire 500 to 1,000 workers.
Sports
Wild, Wolves fans should brace for more TV frustration (with a sports betting twist)
Hulu and YouTube TV subscribers have been without Bally Sports North (and predecessor FSN) for about a year, and there's no relief in sight. Michael Rand makes a tie-in between that issue and legal sports betting.
Business
U.S. Bank's profit leaps after releasing more pandemic rainy-day funds
But its revenue fell as big businesses scaled back loans and consumer borrowing remained light.
Variety
Renowned artist Julie Mehretu circles back to Minneapolis, which helped launch her career
Retrospective opens at Walker Art Center after winning praise at stops in L.A., New York and Atlanta.