Sports
Glen Perkins on Rosario; Wolves on a big win, Loons suffer a big loss
The former Twins closer joins the Daily Delivery to talk about Eddie Rosario's playoff success. Postgame Wolves thoughts from Anthony Edwards and Chris Finch and a trip-up for Minnesota United.
Business
nVent Electric sees third quarter revenue bump of 26%
The company, managed out of St. Louis Park, had strong performance from all its sectors and a lift from a $200 million acquisition earlier this year.
Wolves
Meeting their challenge, Wolves hold off Bucks rally to beat defending champs
The Wolves showed their harsh words of earlier this week might have brought them closer together instead of farther apart. 'The game was won in practice,' Karl-Anthony Towns said.
Gophers
U overmatched in Oklahoma scrimmage, but had 'good learning experience'
A one-sided affair wasn't surprising since the Gophers are picked to finish last in the Big Ten and Oklahoma has the talent to finish in the upper half of the Big 12.
Lana Del Rey turns to her 'sisters' for help in painting 'Blue Banisters'
POP/ROCKLana Del Rey, "Blue Banisters" (Interscope)The melodically roving title track to the ever-prolific Del Rey's second album of 2021 feels like a kind of spiritual…