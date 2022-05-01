More from Star Tribune
Twins
Paddack, Duran shine as Twins top Baltimore for 10th win in 11 games
Chris Paddack allowed one run over five-plus innings of work and Jhoan Duran earned his first career save as the Twins defeated the Orioles 2-1.
Wild
A spectator last season, Boldy now a key figure in Wild lineup
Rookie Matt Boldy had a strong second half after recovering from an fractured ankle suffered in preseason.
Sports
Kentucky Derby post positions and early odds
How the horses will line up on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Gophers Football
Gophers get commitment from Prior Lake DT Martin Owusu
The 6-3, 270-pounder will be part of the recruiting Class of 2023.
Wild
Fractured bones and torn ligaments no match for Stanley Cup dreams
Wild players past and present acknowledged that sitting out the playoffs often doesn't feel like an option, with the coveted experience outweighing any injury.