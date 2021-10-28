More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Former University of Minnesota gymnast sues school for eliminating his sport
The U cut men's gymnastics, tennis and indoor track programs last year.
Randball
Anthony Edwards: Minnesota's most charismatic star since Kirby Puckett?
A comparison to Puckett's on-field accomplishments and personality as a player is about as high a compliment as a Minnesota athlete can receive. Is the Wolves' 20-year-okd star on that path?
Sports
Will Dak Prescott play against the Vikings? That could change . . . a lot
Minnesota is now favored to beat Dallas on Sunday night, which adds momentum to speculation Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won't play. NFL writer Mark Craig joins the Daily Delivery podcast.
Business
Even at $1T, Tesla's value still likely to climb, Piper Sandler analyst says
The American electric vehicle maker will keep grabbing market share and disrupt other industries, says Alexander Potter, the Minnesota financial analyst who predicted Tesla would join the $1 trillion valuation club.
Business
Home Depot, Fed Ex are building giant distribution centers in Rosemount
The sprawling facilities add to a rapid expansion of the metro's industrial warehouse sector.