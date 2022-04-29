More from Star Tribune
Business
Target pays $5 million in settlement over pricing accuracy allegations
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office accused the retailer of using geofencing technology to raise prices when customers entered stores.
Coronavirus
More COVID in Minnesota wastewater, but still less severity
The state appears on the leading edge of an increase in U.S. pandemic activity, but infections haven't translated into more severe cases.
Politics
Likelihood fades of a Trump indictment in Manhattan
The Manhattan district attorney is continuing to investigate Donald Trump, but knowledgeable people say charges are unlikely to occur in the foreseeable future, if ever.
Randball
Winning over fans will be long-term process for new Vikings regime
With the Vikings on the clock at No. 12 in the first draft run by GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, fans had all sorts of anticipation — followed by all kinds of disappointment.
World
Ukraine: Attack on Kyiv was Putin's 'middle finger' to UN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit to the city by the U.N. chief, an attack that shattered weeks of relative calm in the capital and upset a tentative return to normal.