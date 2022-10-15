More from Star Tribune
Nation
3 weeks after Ian's landfall, students returning to school
Almost three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, students in the area's largest school district were poised to return to class.
Weather
Morning forecast: Unseasonably cold; high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct, 17
World
Pakistani flood victims in worst-hit province return home
More than half of the flood victims in Pakistan's worst-hit Sindh province have returned to their homes over the past three weeks as the waters there gradually receded, officials said Monday.
World
Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods
The first five months of Shakeela Bibi's pregnancy were smooth. She picked out a name, Uthman, made him clothes and furniture. She had regular checkups at home and access to medicine. Then an ultrasound revealed the baby was upside down. The doctor told Bibi to take extra care and rest.
World
Australian floods could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes
Around 34,000 homes could be inundated or isolated in Victoria state as a flood emergency continues across parts of Australia's southeast, an official said Monday.