Olympics
Suni Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack in Los Angeles
The St. Paul native and Olympic gold medalist said people in a car passing her group of friends also yelled anti-Asian slurs.
Gophers
Gophers to face a dominant force in Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum, a Lombardi Trophy semifinalist, is the latest Hawkeyes player with a notable high school career in wrestling.
Gophers
Gophers at Iowa: 3 story lines, 2 key matchups, 1 prediction
Minnesota hopes to shake off last week's loss to Illinois and win at Iowa for the first time this century.
Business
General Mills putting Progresso, Hamburger Helper up for sale, report says
General Mills has hired investment firm Goldman Sachs for the potential sale.
Sports
Who hates Iowa? We have a view from across the border
Host Michael Rand sets up the battle for Floyd of Rosedale (and the Big Ten West lead) on the Daily Delivery with Iowa radio host and writer Andrew Downs. Also, Mark Craig's NFL picks and a message to Karl-Anthony Towns.